M&G PLC Has $1.26 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

M&G PLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Avion Wealth raised its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

