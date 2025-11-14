M&G PLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

M&G PLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after buying an additional 741,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,588,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,173,000 after acquiring an additional 393,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,674,000 after acquiring an additional 634,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

