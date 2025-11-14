Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $253.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.00. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $464.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.