Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in monday.com by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd lifted its stake in monday.com by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 877,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,759,000 after acquiring an additional 458,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in monday.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

monday.com Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $160.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

