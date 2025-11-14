Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

