Metis Global Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dayforce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 26.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Dayforce by 799.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dayforce by 39.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $221,622.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,375.70. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 184,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,613,350.75. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,179 shares of company stock worth $5,081,720. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Dayforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair cut shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

