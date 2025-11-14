Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,275,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 315,888 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 459,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $18,181,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,992.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 974,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.07 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,807,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,657.54. This represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

