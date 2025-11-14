Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 13,040 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. $PBYI

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Puma Biotechnology worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,440. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 53.15%. Puma Biotechnology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

