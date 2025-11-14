Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

HBCP opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $428.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBCP. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Home Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

