Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN):
- 11/13/2025 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 11/13/2025 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/8/2025 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/27/2025 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
