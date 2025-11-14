Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MREO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atle Fund Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 764,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 374,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,819,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,084 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

