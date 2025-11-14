Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $96.12 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

