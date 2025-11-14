Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Purchases 5,953 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $79,055.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,841.12. The trade was a 3.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 6 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $81.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 22,899 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $286,237.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1,028 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325.72.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 17,525 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $196,981.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 105 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $1,139.25.

On Monday, August 18th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10.85.

On Friday, August 15th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 3,562 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $39,680.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.58. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.92%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.