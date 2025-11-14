McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Raised by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 186.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,901,595,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after buying an additional 123,454 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $307.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.78. The company has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

