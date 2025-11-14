Mary Jayne Crocker Sells 8,957 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 8,957 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $150,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 203,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,008.75. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Jayne Crocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 277 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $4,709.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Mary Jayne Crocker bought 100 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $1,948.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 9,314 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $149,489.70.

On Monday, August 25th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 1,332 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $21,618.36.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.52%.The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.