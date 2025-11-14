Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of -673.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.