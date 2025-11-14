Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.04. 57,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 34,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

