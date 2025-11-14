Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.04. 57,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 34,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.
About Maple Gold Mines
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Gold Mines
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.