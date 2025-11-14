Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $9.20. Mannatech shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1,992 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTEX

Mannatech Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.