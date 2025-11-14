Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and traded as low as C$5.25. Madison Pacific Properties shares last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$312.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.