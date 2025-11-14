Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.9136. Approximately 113,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 152,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9175.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

