LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $372.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

