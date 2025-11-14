Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

