Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,964. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

About Loncor Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.