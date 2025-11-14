Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Loncor Gold Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,964. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.
About Loncor Gold
