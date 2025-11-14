LOFI (LOFI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.98 Million

LOFI (LOFI) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. LOFI has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LOFI has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Token Profile

LOFI’s launch date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti. The official website for LOFI is lofitheyeti.com.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.00898227 USD and is down -20.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $932,365.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

