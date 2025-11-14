Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 and last traded at GBX 8.30, with a volume of 771663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.96.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Down 7.4%

The firm has a market cap of £8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

