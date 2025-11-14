Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $428.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

