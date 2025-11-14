Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,822 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Fairfield University raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 474,631 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aspetuck Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.