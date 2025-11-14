Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for enGene

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of enGene in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

enGene Stock Performance

ENGN stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 565,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. enGene has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.27.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of enGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of enGene by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of enGene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the third quarter worth $61,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

