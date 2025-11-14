LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.1450. Approximately 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.
LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.
LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.4243 dividend. This represents a yield of 128.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF’s payout ratio is -106.25%.
Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF
About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF
The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.