LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.1450. Approximately 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Get LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF alerts:

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.4243 dividend. This represents a yield of 128.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF ( NYSEARCA:ACTV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.11% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.