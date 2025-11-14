LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director William Huddle Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director William Huddle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,870.30. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LCNB Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. 13,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,026. LCNB Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LCNB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

