Launch One Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Launch One Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
Launch One Acquisition Trading Up 0.0%
NASDAQ LPAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 4,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Launch One Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPAA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $20,308,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Launch One Acquisition by 793.5% in the second quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 888,298 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,811,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 552.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 724,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 613,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,645,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Launch One Acquisition
Launch One Acquisition Company Profile
Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Launch One Acquisition
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.