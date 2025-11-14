Launch One Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Launch One Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Launch One Acquisition Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ LPAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 4,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Launch One Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPAA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $20,308,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Launch One Acquisition by 793.5% in the second quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 888,298 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,811,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 552.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 724,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 613,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,645,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

