Lamb Weston $LW Holdings Boosted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,877,000 after buying an additional 1,483,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 324.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 861,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,180,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 670,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,359,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

