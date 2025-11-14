L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,444 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.94.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $553.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.