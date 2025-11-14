L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 67.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $296.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

