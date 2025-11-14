L & S Advisors Inc Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 774.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.15 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

