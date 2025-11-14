Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of KD opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,186,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,446,000 after buying an additional 1,619,048 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,466,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 24.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,924,000 after buying an additional 718,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 50.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,028,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 675,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

