Kyle Steven Brown Purchases 6,920 Shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $99,924.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 997,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,156.52. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.76 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 50.49%.The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

