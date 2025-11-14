Korvest (ASX:KOV) Insider Sells A$172,828.30 in Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) insider Chris Hartwig sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.10, for a total transaction of A$172,828.30.

Chris Hartwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Chris Hartwig sold 12,189 shares of Korvest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.02, for a total transaction of A$158,700.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

