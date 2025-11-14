KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. KORU Medical Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 2.4%

KRMD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 21,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a PE ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,681,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 226,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,145,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 60,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 101.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 501,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 189.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 158,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 136.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.