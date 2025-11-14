Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.88. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 163.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,748 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

