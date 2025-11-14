Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.00. Klabin shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Klabin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klabin has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Klabin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLBAY

Klabin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.55 million. Klabin had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Klabin SA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.