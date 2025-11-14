King Wealth Management Group Sells 139 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

King Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of King Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $474.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.