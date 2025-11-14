King Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

King Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,093,262,000 after acquiring an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 950,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $810,047,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.95.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

