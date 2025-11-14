King Wealth Management Group Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

King Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

