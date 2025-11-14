Killi Resources (ASX:KLI) Insider Purchases A$16,250.00 in Stock

Killi Resources Limited (ASX:KLI – Get Free Report) insider Paul L’Herpiniere bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,250.00.

Killi Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Killi Resources alerts:

About Killi Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Killi Resources Limited engages in the development, and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and rare earth elements in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the West Tanami project that consists of four granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1,641 square kilometers located in the Tanami region, Western Australia; and the Ravenswood North project, which comprises five granted exploration permits that cover 660 square kilometers situated in the Charter Towers Ravenswood region of Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Killi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.