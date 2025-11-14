Killi Resources (ASX:KLI) Insider Purchases A$16,250.00 in Stock

Killi Resources Limited (ASX:KLI – Get Free Report) insider Paul L’Herpiniere bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,250.00.
Killi Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.98.
About Killi Resources
