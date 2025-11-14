Kier Group’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 225 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 208.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 250. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £714,000. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

