Kier Group’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 225 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.
Kier Group Trading Down 0.7%
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kier Group
In other news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £714,000. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
