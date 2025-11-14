Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.18.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $179.31. The stock had a trading volume of 459,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,231. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,423,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,747,458,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,973,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,306,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $851,525,000 after buying an additional 160,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,437,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

