KBC Group NV Purchases 85,155 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Reddit worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,862,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,404,025.62. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total transaction of $2,633,769.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,322,880.69. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,126 shares of company stock worth $93,805,834. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $189.51 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

