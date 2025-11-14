KBC Group NV Purchases 15,263 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

KBC Group NV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,673 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 602.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 283,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4%

NXPI stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

