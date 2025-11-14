KB Financial Group Inc $KB Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,230 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. KB Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

